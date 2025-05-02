Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle enter race with Man Utd and Barcelona for ""Malian Messi" who wants England move
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Arsenal target Gyokeres
Chelsea willing to sell Lavia
Why Chido Obi-Martin has been named in Man Utd's Europa League squad despite being banned

Bodo/Glimt coach Knutsen warns Spurs: Saltnes goal gives us hope

Paul Vegas
Bodo/Glimt coach Knutsen warns Spurs: Saltnes goal gives us hope
Bodo/Glimt coach Knutsen warns Spurs: Saltnes goal gives us hopeJean Catuffe/DPPI / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen insists their Europa League semifinal with Tottenham is alive despite Thursday night's defeat.

Spurs won the first-leg 3-1 in London, but Ulrik Saltnes' 83rd goal offers the Norwegians hope.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Knutsen said afterwards: “It was so important. It gives us hope for the home game, because at 3-0 I think we are out – that’s too big a gap. If we learn a lot from this game, maybe we can play better at home and take them on in the next game.

“In man-to-man situations, we have to be better. We lost the ball too easily. We like to control and dominate the game, but we lost the ball too much and we had to run a lot in transitions. With this score, though, we will have a full stadium   and we can go for it.

“The individuals are really important for the team. Patrick Berg and Håkon Evjen are both international players with a lot of speed and they are really important for how we want to play. I’m really glad they are back and we’ll need their experience in the next game.”

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueSaltnes UlrikTottenhamBodo/Glimt
Related Articles
Hoddle confident Spurs can handle Bodo/Glimt trip despite late goal
Tottenham defender Porro: Late Bodo/Glimt goal keeps us on our toes
Tottenham star Johnson sets Europa League goal record