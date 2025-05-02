Bodo/Glimt coach Knutsen warns Spurs: Saltnes goal gives us hope

Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen insists their Europa League semifinal with Tottenham is alive despite Thursday night's defeat.

Spurs won the first-leg 3-1 in London, but Ulrik Saltnes' 83rd goal offers the Norwegians hope.

Knutsen said afterwards: “It was so important. It gives us hope for the home game, because at 3-0 I think we are out – that’s too big a gap. If we learn a lot from this game, maybe we can play better at home and take them on in the next game.

“In man-to-man situations, we have to be better. We lost the ball too easily. We like to control and dominate the game, but we lost the ball too much and we had to run a lot in transitions. With this score, though, we will have a full stadium and we can go for it.

“The individuals are really important for the team. Patrick Berg and Håkon Evjen are both international players with a lot of speed and they are really important for how we want to play. I’m really glad they are back and we’ll need their experience in the next game.”