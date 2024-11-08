Shaw returns to Man Utd training as he looks to earn first minutes this season

Manchester United have confirmed that Luke Shaw has returned to training this week.

The left-back has finally been seen on the grass, having last played at Euro 2024.

Shaw was pictured at Carrington with the main group during Friday’s session.

He is not likely to play against Leicester City this weekend, but may feature after the international break.

The 29-year-old has yet to take to the field for a single minute in the 2024/2025 season.

Shaw will be joined by Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia as long term absentees who new boss Ruben Amorim can use when he takes over this month.