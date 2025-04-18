Shades of '99 as Man Utd shock Lyon - "home fans even forgot Glazer protest"

OLD TRAFFORD: From the jaws of success Manchester United looked to have snatched defeat before three goals in six minutes of the second half of extra time saw them finally triumph 5-4 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate against ten man Lyon.

In the most incredible scenes and cauldron of noise United scored twice in the last two minutes to stun the French outfit who looked to be on their way to the Europa League semi-finals against all the odds having come from two down at half time to level in normal time then score twice in extra time playing with ten men after Corentin Tolisso was dismissed for two yellow cards.

The mood inside Old Trafford changed from confidence at the end of a first period the home side deserved to take a 2-0 lead to one of desperation and boos as Lyon came from behind to lead 4-2 with ten extra-time minutes remaining.

We had absolutely phenomenal drama at the Theatre of Dreams as United put their 73,228 supporters through all the emotions before finally emerging on top. Such was the drama there was only time for one brief chant of “We want Glazers out!”

Fight and determination

United can be criticised as they will finish this season with their lowest points total in the Premier League era but last night their fight and determination cannot be doubted. Their fans will be asking why this same attitude was lacking during the regular campaign. This was an important game as winning the Europa League would mean qualification for next season’s Champions League and salvage something positive from a disappointing season.

Goals from Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot had put United in the driving seat at half time against a lacklustre Lyon and probably should have scored more. But the French outfit looked a different proposition after the break and once Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico scored quick fire replies United looked nervous and disorganised and the miss of Alejandro Garnacho at the beginning of the second half looked crucial.

Then came the Lyon dismissal with a minute of normal time remaining and hope for United and their suffering supporters. But Old Trafford was stunned and silent as extra time saw a reported target for the Red Devils, Rayan Cherki, put them ahead before former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette made it 4-2 from the penalty spot and seemingly a miserable United season was about to hit a new low.

Bruno Fernandes gave a glimmer of hope when he converted a penalty, then substitute Kobbie Mainoo levelled on 120 minutes followed by scenes of unbridled joy and mayhem as Harry Maguire playing as a makeshift striker headed home the winner. This seemed just rewards against opposition who had wound up the crowd in extra time with their time wasting tactics.

All the drama of '99

The end to the game was as dramatic as the 1999 Champions League final and probably left the United fans in utter disbelief at what they had just witnessed.

With four goals conceded under fire United keeper Andre Onana will inevitably come under scrutiny. The Cameroon international was recalled to the team after missing the 4-1 defeat at Newcastle at the weekend.

In fairness he was not to blame for any of the goals and even made some fine saves to keep his team in the game. The 29 year old even found time to go over to the Lyon fans after the opening goal to do a little dance and certainly celebrated long and hard at the final whistle. Before the first leg he had said the Premier League team were "way better" than the French club.

United now remain unbeaten in the Europa League this season but what a dramatic way to maintain that record and as for those home fans leaving at 4-2 then perhaps they will have learned the old lesson that “It ain’t over till it’s over!” The banner unveiled just before kick off stating, “NEVER GONNA STOP” was totally appropriate for what followed.

Athletic Bilbao now await United in the semi-finals.