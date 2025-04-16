Man Utd defender Maguire says Onana must focus on his job and ignore media attention

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has spoken to the media ahead of the club's clash with Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Sitting in 14th place with only 38 points after 32 games in the Premier League, United are set to complete their worst ever season in the English top flight. Manager Ruben Amorim and his side have the chance to secure Champions League football if they lift the Europa League, but first have to bypass Lyon in front of the home crowd after a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Maguire accepts that United have been poor

Magure was first asked what he thought about the Europa League being United's only hope of a trophy this season after being knocked out of both domestic cups.

"It's been a disappointing season. There is no doubt about it. From the start of the season we have been far too inconsistent.

"I think the performances have picked up of late. However, I still think there are key aspects in the game where us players have got to take more responsibility and have to change them in our favour. There have been a lot of games that have been 50/50 and we have ended up on the bad end of a result. That is something we need to work on as a team, as a group of players.

"Tomorrow night is an important night for us in the competition. A big game at Old Trafford, European night and one we are looking forward to."

A trophy is imperative

The England international was also asked what it means to a player at the club to finish the season with a trophy, even if the season has been poor overall.

"It is so important. There is no doubt about it that if we do win the Europa League, it is still going to be a disappointing season for us as players but winning that would be a big bonus.

"Playing for this club demands trophies and winning the Europa League would be a special one. It would give us access to the Champions League next season, something we obviously cannot gain through the Premier League because our results haven't been good enough."

Onana needs to ignore media attention

Amorim confirmed that goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to return against Lyon after being named as one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United's history by former United midfielder Nemanja Matic. Maguire was asked what it is like to play in front of him after what has been a disappointing season for the 29 year old.

"You try your best to ignore it all. Focus on your job, come in on a daily basis and do your best. I always said to myself 'that's all you can do'. Tomorrow night is another game of football and you go on that pitch and you give absolutely everything. When you walk off you say to yourself I have left everything out there and no matter how you perform that is only what you can do.

"It is the same for any player who wears this badge, it comes with a responsibility to perform. When you don't perform and when the league results aren't good enough, there are people who come under the spotlight. I have been in that situation myself but all you can do is day-in day-out do your best, work as hard as possible and take each game as it comes."