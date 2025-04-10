Saltnes on form as Bodo/Glimt stun Lazio in quarter-final first leg

Bodø/Glimt have given themselves a great chance of becoming the first Norwegian team to reach a European semi-final by beating former Cup Winners’ Cup holders Lazio 2-0 in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg, as Le Aquile fell to just a second away loss in eight.

With 27 wins in their previous 33 European home matches to give them confidence, Bodo/Glimt came close to a perfect start at the Aspmyra Stadion when Jens Petter Hauge weaved into the Lazio penalty area but saw Christos Mandas tip his shot wide.

Patrick Berg was next to test the visiting goalkeeper, while Hauge continued to try his luck in an opening 15 minutes which undoubtedly belonged to the hosts.

The Superlaget’s next big chance came just past the half-hour mark, when Ulrik Saltnes squared the ball to Ole Didrik Blomberg in front of goal, but he scuffed his shot wide.

Lazio finally had a clear chance to score in the 38th minute when a deep corner to the back post was met by Adam Marusic, whose header was batted away by Nikita Khaikin. Normal service resumed on the stroke of half-time, though, and Berg swept an effort over the bar.

It was a frustrating moment, but Bodo/Glimt finally had something to show for their dominance just 66 seconds after the restart.

Hakon Evjen went on a driving run and found Hauge, his square ball found Blomberg, and he slotted it through to Saltnes, who applied the finish.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side could then have put the game to bed by the hour mark, but a Saltnes header and another Hauge strike were the latest efforts to miss the target from promising positions.

The side from the Italian capital were struggling as the snow came down inside the Arctic Circle, and a long-range Matias Vecino strike flying over the bar was the extent of their opportunities while an equaliser was in reach.

Given that the previous 12 European ties played in Bodo had averaged 4.5 goals, there was ample reason to expect a second strike, and with a little over 20 minutes to play, Bodo/Glimt gave themselves breathing space.

Hauge clipped the ball through to Saltnes, and he lifted it over the advancing Mandas, seeing it cross the line just before Alessio Romagnoli could hook it clear.

With Mandas to thank for thwarting a late Saltnes hat-trick chance, Marco Baroni’s side will hope their unbeaten home run in the UEL this season continues in next Thursday’s second leg at the Stadio Olimpico.

Yet, they will be aware of Bodo/Glimt’s seven successes in their previous nine two-legged ties, and it’s firmly advantage to tonight’s hosts after a thrilling show of defiance.

