Parrott scores winner against Roma to strengthen AZ's bid for a play-off spot

Nothing was separating the sides for most of the match

AZ Alkmaar extended their unbeaten home run against Italian opposition to four matches, beating AS Roma 1-0 to tighten their grip on a UEFA Europa League (UEL) play-off place.

Defences were certainly on top in the opening quarter at the AFAS stadium, with neither side able to muster a single shot until the 25 minute when AZ’s Sven Mijnans raced through on goal, but his chipped effort was blocked by the recovering Manu Kone.

That chance opened the game up slightly and Artem Dovbyk was next to try his luck from 25 yards, although the Giallorossi’s top scorer barely threatened AZ goalkeeper Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro.

The hosts ended the half on top and almost capitalised on Evan Ndicka’s tame clearance that landed straight at Mexx Meerdink’s feet, but the midfielder couldn’t hold his composure and lashed high and wide from 10 yards, keeping scores level at half-time.

It was no surprise to see Roma come out after the break with greater energy given that Claudio Ranieri’s outfit have scored four of their last five goals in the second period.

Paulo Dybala was inches away from adding to that and opening the scoring when his half-volley grazed the crossbar. The visitors kept the tempo high but continued to lack bite in the final third, with Angelino’s whipped cross into the six-yard box evading all comers on its way to safety.

Just as the contest seemed to be heading towards a goalless stalemate, AZ sprung a late counter-attack and substitute Troy Parrott was on hand to score his 12th goal of the campaign, finishing past Mile Svilar from David Wolfe’s low cross.

The Ireland international’s strike secured three points for the Dutch side, extending their unbeaten UEL run to four matches and putting them in control of their qualification destiny on matchday eight.

However, they’d need considerable help from elsewhere to reach the top-eight. Roma were frustrated throughout by AZ’s stubborn defence, placing Ranieri’s men in a precarious position heading into the final round of fixtures.