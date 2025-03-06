Roma leave it late to beat 10-man Athletic Bilbao

Goals from Angeliño and Eldor Shomurodov helped AS Roma claim a first-leg advantage in their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 encounter with Athletic Club. The Giallorossi’s 2-1 triumph extends their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games (W6, D1).

Two regulars of the UEL in the modern day, Roma welcomed their Basque opponents looking to break the H2H deadlock between the sides (D2). But the home side wouldn’t have it easy, as Athletic came flying out of the traps in search of a quick goal with early chances from Íñigo Ruíz de Galarreta and Unai Gómez, but neither could find the target.

Niccolò Pisilli eventually got Roma’s first shot off, but the young Italians' effort from just inside the box was blocked.

Julen Agirrezabala faced the first shot on target, although he merely had to collect a very weak Artem Dovbyk effort after the Ukrainian did all the hard work during a great solo run.

The two sides continued to tussle for possession and chances, with neither ultimately able to find the net before HT. Paulo Dybala did come close when he received the ball in the box, curling past Mile Svilar, only to be denied by the woodwork.

Athletic grabbed an early lead at the start of the second half, as Aitor Paredes’ loose header was smashed home by Iñaki Williams, who was lurking at the back post.

However, that lead didn’t last long, thanks in large part to Zeki Çelik, who got down the right side of the box and cut the ball back for Angeliño to fire past Agirrezabala. The visitors looked the more threatening of the two teams for the majority of the half, with Nico Williams and Unai Gómez both having efforts denied by defenders as they looked to restore their side’s lead.

Just as it looked like the game would end all level, the hosts grabbed a winner when Alexis Saelemaekers managed to find Shomurodov in the box, with the striker quickly turning and firing a low effort past Agirrezabala. That goal gives Roma the advantage heading to San Sebastian next week and leaves Athletic with all the work to do if they are to extend their run in Europe.

