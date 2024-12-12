Roma coach Ranieri delighted with Pellegrini, Saud for victory over Braga

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri was eager for fans not to get carried away with their Europa League win against Braga.

Roma won 3-0 on Thrusday, with goals struck through Lorenzo Pellegrini, Saud Abdulhamid and Mario Hermoso.

Ranieri said afterwards: "As I said in the press conference, it's a small road, a country lane. Let's see what happens at the end of December and we can draw up an initial assessment, at least since I arrived. For the moment, two defeats, one draw and two wins.

"We played a good game, we shot a lot on goal, we missed some goals, the goal difference was important tonight, but that's okay, you can't get everything right away, little by little we'll be able to do some good things, I'm convinced of that.

"I'm super happy with Lorenzo, he needed this goal in front of his fans and I congratulate him because he really played a wonderful game while he had it. Saud, seeing him in training, there were games that I wanted to put him in, but I never knew how he would react to me since he didn't have any friendlies, I don't think even his teammates knew how much speed this boy has, he's very disciplined and he'll be a nice surprise for Roma."