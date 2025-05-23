REVEALED: Postecoglou and Spurs players to earn massive UEL win bonuses

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou will receive a massive bonus after winning the Europa League title on Wednesday.

Victory in the Bilbao final against Manchester United marked a first European title for Spurs since 1984.

And with the win, Spurs manager Postecoglou will receive a huge £2m bonus from chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham's players will also share a mega £3m bonus amongst themselves for the 1-0 win.

Also, several senior players will receive pay-rises as part of their Champions League qualification which came from the Europa League triumph.