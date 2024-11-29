Real Sociedad coach Imanol "happy, satisfied and fulfilled" after victory over Ajax

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil was left happy with his players after their 2-0 Europa League win against Ajax.

Ander Barrenetxea and Take Fuso struck the goals for La Real.

On his team's victory:

“I am happy, satisfied and fulfilled, for winning in front of our fans against a great team like Ajax. That is what football is like, this team that had a hard time winning at home has done so against the two teams in the best form at the moment in Europe. I am very happy because we are leaving with the three points, after a huge amount of work by the players, and with the fans going home happy.”

Mistakes?

“I am very happy with the first half, although we had several gifts, with which we allowed them three clear chances. As soon as we improve those small details, which are not the merits of the rival, but our demerits, this team will grow. I have been telling you that this team is still not mature, it does many things well, but it makes mistakes that we pay dearly for, although not today.”

Where the team is improving:

“I had a little scolding, we corrected some details and I think the changes have been good for us, so we started the second half very well. Turrientes's entry? It was very good, but also Aramburu's, Barrenetxea's, Kubo's play, how Aihen held on for the whole match... it was a great job by the whole team.”

Farioli says that you are favourites to win the Europa League?

“They're a serious candidate to win the Europa League, but we are not. Hopefully we will be in the future, based on the great game we played in the second half and the one we played against Barcelona, ​​because this team has not yet reached its peak, it has a lot to improve.”

Can you fight for the top eight in LaLiga?

“We don’t know, because we don’t know what we’re going to do in the next matches, nor the results of the other teams. We’re going to take it game by game and surely if we compete like we did in the second half, we’ll be closer to winning. There are some things here and, if we sort out the little things, the team can fight for important things.”