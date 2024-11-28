Real Sociedad claimed a 2-0 victory over high-flying Ajax in their first-ever H2H encounter, ending the Dutch side’s unbeaten record in this season’s UEFA Europa League (UEL).

Unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions heading into this one, Ajax started positively here, as Chuba Akpom fired wide after a promising breakaway. With 11 minutes on the clock, the ball broke to Brian Brobbey, who was disappointed to see his effort strike the post when under pressure.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, that proved to be their best opening of the first period, as chances were at a premium thereafter. Despite seeing more of the ball, Sociedad were unable to impose themselves on the game until the final moments of the half, when Sheraldo Becker picked out Mikel Oyarzabal, who collected the ball with his back to goal before prodding wide on the turn.

A rather disappointing half for the hosts then ended with Aritz Elustondo stretchered off, but proceedings livened up after the restart. The game was evidently there to be won, with chances for both sides as Takefusa Kubo saw his low shot saved before Kian Fitz-Jim dragged an effort onto the post at the other end.

Sociedad thought they’d taken the lead when Jon Aramburu turned in a set-piece delivery from an offside position, but they didn’t have to wait long for a legitimate goal, as Ander Barrenetxea tucked in Kubo’s cross with 67 minutes on the clock.

A much-improved second-half showing ultimately saw Sociedad double their lead in the final minutes, with Kubo darting towards goal and burying his strike into the corner to seal just a third win in 10 home games.

La Real maintain their unbeaten record against Dutch opposition, climbing to within three points of the top eight following their rough start to their European campaign

After suffering a ninth defeat in their last 13 away matches against Spanish opposition, defeat for Ajax sees them drop down the standings but crucially remain inside the automatic qualification spots.

See all the match stats here.

Catch up on all the Europa League results here.