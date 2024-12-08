Roma coach Ranieri: Don't expect Friedkins to speak publicly

AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri doesn't expect the owners to start talking publicly.

Ryan and Dan Friedkin were in the stands to see Roma defeat Lecce yesterday. The pair were booed by home fans when they appeared on the stadium's video screen.

Ranieri said after the 4-1 win: “I am not here to defend anyone, but I asked my press secretary who the American Presidents are in Serie A. There are a lot of them and none of them talk to the media.

“This is their way of doing things. They choose people and they trust them, then if things don’t go well, they are the ones who put the investment in. I hope that now they have picked the right people, because we are all trying to do our job in the best way.

“Evidently the American club owners want to deal with it this way, they speak as little as possible to the media. They speak to those who run the club and their employees, but not really to the media.”