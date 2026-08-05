Rangers announce the signing of Japanese star Daisuke Yokota: This is a massive club!

Daisuke Yokota has officially joined Rangers this week after a fantastic spell with Hannover 96.

Yokota has joined Rangers in a deal worth an initial £2.75m plus add-ons as he pens a 3 year deal with the option of an additional year.

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The attacker becomes the Ibrox side's ninth summer signing and speaking to the club website, he revealed how he cannot wait to get started with the Scottish giants.

“I'm really excited to be joining Rangers. This is a massive club with a fantastic history, passionate supporters and high ambitions so it's a proud moment for me.

“My aim is to help the team achieve success this season, and I hope we can create some special memories together. I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates, the staff and getting started.”

Manager Derek McInnes also commented on the deal as he hopes to turn around their poor start to the season which saw his side grab a 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

“We are really pleased to bring Daisuke to the club. He is a player we have been aware of for some time, and he brings qualities that we believe will really strengthen our attacking options.

“At 26, he has gained valuable experience across a number of different leagues in Europe. He is quick, direct and has the ability to make things happen in the final third.

“We are continuing to strengthen the squad in key areas, and I am looking forward to welcoming Daisuke to Rangers and working with him.”

Rangers will face Jagiellonia Bialystok in the first leg of a Europa League qualification tie on Thursday as McInnes will be expected to help his side to a strong start.