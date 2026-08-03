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Mjallby head to Armenia or Slovenia if they pass Slovan Bratislava UCL test

Jacob Bergstrom celebrates for Mjallby against Lincoln Red Imps
Jacob Bergstrom celebrates for Mjallby against Lincoln Red ImpsChristoffer Borg Mattisson / Bildbyran Photo Agency / Profimedia

Allsvenskan champions Mjallby will play either Ararat-Armenia or Celje in the play-off round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualifiers, if they can beat Slovan Bratislava in the third qualifying round.

Mjallby host the Slovakian side in the first leg on 4th August, before the return leg a week later in Bratislava. The winner will be just one round away from the UCL League Phase, and will have a two-legged tie for that prize against Ararat-Armenia from Yerevan, or Slovenian champions Celje.

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The play-off round will begin on 18th/19th August, with the deciding legs to be played on 25th/26th August.

Mjallby overcame Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar in their maiden European tie in the previous round, which was enough to ensure their place in a League Phase this season. Should they lose to Slovan, they will drop into the play-off round for the UEFA Europa League (UEL).

The draw has thrown up a tricky tie for MAIF should they go to the UEL, as they will meet the winners of a tie between sides with UCL experience - Red Bull Salzburg of Austria and Pafos of Cyprus. Consolation for defeat at this stage would see Mjallby enter the UEFA Conference League (UECL) League Phase.

The UECL third qualifying round begins on 6th August with two Swedish sides in action. Hammarby's UEL loss to Anderlecht has seen them drop down and meet Rakow of Poland, while Goteborg's reward for beating Levadia sees them face Belgian side Gent.

Progression for Hammarby will set up a play-off round tie with Zalgiris of Lithuania or Croatian side Hajduk Split, while success for Goteborg will see a meeting with Scotland's Hibernian or North Macedonia's Shkenjija.

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Champions LeagueEuropa LeagueAllsvenskanConference LeagueMjallbyArarat-ArmeniaSlovan BratislavaCeljeHammarbyIFK GoteborgPafosSalzburgGentHajduk SplitHibernianRakow Czestochowa

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