KuPS face Ararat or Celje in Europa League play-off if they beat Craiova

The final draw procedures for the qualifying rounds of the UEFA club competitions have determined that KuPS will face Ararat-Armenia or Celje in the UEFA Europa League (UEL) play-off round should they get past Universitatea Craiova.

After losing to Sabah Baku in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualifiers, KuPS have dropped into the UEL and will welcome the Romanian side for the first leg on 6th August, before the second leg in Craiova a week later.

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Ararat-Armenia, from the Armenian capital Yerevan, and Slovenian champions Celje will be facing off in the UCL, with the loser meeting the Finnish champions or Universitatea Craiova for a place in the UEL group phase.

The UEL play-off round is due to be played on 20th and 27th August. If KuPS are beaten by the Romanian club, they will still be involved in Europe on those dates, but in the play-off round of the UEFA Conference League (UECL).

Should KuPS lose to Craiova, they will be tasked with facing the loser of Ireland's Shamrock Rovers and Albania's Egnatia to reach the UECL League Phase for a second season in a row.

Three Finnish side discover UECL fates

In the UECL, if Inter Turku get the better of Vaduz from Liechtenstein, they will face the winners of Debrecen of Hungary or Danish giants FC Copenhagen for a spot in the League Phase.

Danish opposition is also a possibility for Ilves if they can beat Croatian outfit Rijeka, as the winners will meet Midtjylland or Bohemians from Dublin.

HJK are attempting to get past Scotland's Motherwell in the third qualifying round, and the winner will face the unenviable task of taking on last season's UEL runners-up, SC Freiburg of Germany.

Follow all the UEFA club competition qualifiers on Flashscore.