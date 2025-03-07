Postecoglou on the loss to AZ Alkmaar: The best way is to put it right at the weekend

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Bournmouth on Saturday afternoon.

After a dismal display against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday night, Postecoglou will be hoping to bounce back against a Bournemouth side who have won just 2 of their last 5 games. The Tottenham boss reflected on Thursday’s clash and admitted his side was simply not good enough.

“We didn't perform and we are disappointed. The tie isn't over and we can focus on it after the weekend's game.

“Last night wasn't about individuals.

“It's tough playing away and the crowd made a tough atmosphere. As a collective we were nowhere near the level we need to be.

“We definitely need another game to get the squad where we need to get to. Last night's disappointment, the best way is to put it right at the weekend.

“I still want us to move up the table.”

He then gave some updates on his side and started with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven who missed this week’s European game.

“When I saw the pitch I decided I wasn't going to risk them. A couple of extra days training and they will be in the mix.”

He then moved on to Guglielmo Vicario who recently stated that he understands the frustrations of Spurs fans who are tired of seeing such poor performances.

“Vic is very, very passionate about this football club and what we are trying to do here. He wants everyone on board with that.

“If people think there's a bad bone in his body then they don't know him like I do. He wants what is best because he cares.”

Next, he gave an update on Dominic Solanke who has picked up a worrying knock ahead of the game.

"No, too early to tell. With Dom, I think he got a knee to the backside so it's probably a bit sore. It's a knock so hopefully, it settles down quickly."

Postecoglou then spoke on Bournemouth and praised their impressive squad which has led them to 7th place in the table, 6 places above Tottenham.

“They've been really good and they were last year. They have some really good players who are developing.

“We have a clear objective to play well.”

Finally, he opened up on raising the bar and putting together a squad that can perform consistently after an injury-filled season so far.

“It's about consistency and performance. Not about raising our worst level.

“Inconsistency has come from not having a consistent lineup.

“Last night was a reflection of where we are.

“There are different ways of tackling those challenges and that at the bare minimum we compete and get the baseline performances up.”