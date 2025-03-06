'Lacklustre' Tottenham will be happy with narrow loss to Alkmaar says Glen Hoddle

Former England and Tottenham manager Glen Hoddle commented on Tottenham's uninspired performance as the Spurs lost 1-0 to AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Alkmaar extended their streak in the competition to 13 home games unbeaten as they overcame the Premier League side. Tottenham were the favourites before the game but ended up being outshot 12-7, despite holding the ball for over 60% of the time.

The game was decided by Lucas Bergvall's own goal. The Swedish midfielder tried to block the shot by Troy Parrott, a Spurs academy graduate, but ended up deflecting it into Spurs' net.

There were more chances that suggest the 1-0 result was merciless to Tottenham and Glen Hoddle seems to agree. "They've been nowhere near their best, Tottenham, but they're only one goal down. AZ could've been two or three up at half-time," the former manager said on TNT Sports.

"They were lacklustre in their performance. But that's a better result for Tottenham than it is for AZ.

To play so mediocre and come home with just a one-goal deficit, they'll be happy with that. Not the performance, but the result," Hoddle added.