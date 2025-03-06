Danso: Spurs can win Europa League; this youngster is unbelievable

Tottenham defender Kevin Danso admits he's been quickly impressed by Archie Gray.

The January arrival has played alongside the 18 year-old in the Spurs defence and has already been won over.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Unbelievable, the fact that he's 18, the maturity he plays with, the maturity with which he carries himself in the dressing room, it's amazing, he's a great lad and his quality has been on show for many weeks now.

"I think he's just going to keep improving, because he's only 18 and to already have that maturity in the way he plays football, and off the pitch, it's something that's going to take him a long way."

Ahead of tonight's Europa League round 16 first-leg clash with AZ Alkmaar, Danso also said: "I think Spurs is a big club and we have the chance to play in Europe. That is where Spurs belong.

"That is what we want to achieve every season, to continue adding to the history, hopefully with some trophies — that is what we are setting out to do. It starts tomorrow by coming out and trying to win the game."

On going for the Europa League title, Danso stated: "100% and I think it’s possible. I said before the United game with the week of training that we had with some of the injured lads coming back - it was a lot of positive energy around the place and we ended up winning that game and keeping a clean sheet.

"It’s the same feeling now with Micky (van de Ven) and Cuti (Romero) back in the squad and everybody is wanting to finish the season strong. We know what a great team we have so now it’s down to us to prove it in every training session and game and try to make an impact."