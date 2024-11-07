Postecoglou confident Spurs kids can handle Galatasaray test

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is looking forward to taking on Galatasaray in the Europa League.

The Premier League side are in a good position in the expanded group stages so far this term.

However, they face a tough test on Thursday, with Postecoglou having many young players in his squad for this game.

He told reporters: “No. I’m sure that they’re all looking forward to it. That’s why you play football. I kept saying, especially with this generation, a lot of them have experienced what football is like without supporters. You certainly don’t like that when we went through Covid.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s a fantastic stadium, the supporters create an unbelievable atmosphere here, they love the big European nights.

“They’re a very, very good team. It’s exactly the kind of games you want to be involved in in Europe, whether you’re young, you’re old, irrespective of the role you have, you look forward to it.”

On Gala’s strengths, he added: “They definitely have a lot of threat in the front third. As I said, their attacking players are very, very good individually. They're a strong team physically, so we're going have to match the attacking threats they have with the way we play.

“Obviously, like I said here at Galatasaray, at this home stadium with the fans behind them, there's a great energy in all their games, so it's a great test for us, but as I said one we're looking forward to. We're in good form, we're playing good football ourselves. It should hopefully be a good game.”