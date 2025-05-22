Man Utd owner Ratcliffe booed by staff during Europa League final screening

Tribal Football
David Klein / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Manchester United owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Avram Glazer were reportedly booed by Man United staff at a screening of the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

United’s 1-0 Europa League final defeat to Tottenham in Bilbao on Wednesday night has gotten even worse as it has now been revealed by The Athletic that staff ruthlessly booed Ratcliffe and Glazer when they appeared during a screening for staff back in Manchester at Diecast, a warehouse venue. 

Ratcliffe was present in Bilbao alongside Avram Glazer and chief executive Omar Berrada pre-match who are not well loved by supporters after what has been the worst season in the club’s in over 140 years. The booing is more likely based on the controversial cost-cutting schemes this season which saw the club let 250 staff go as well as taking away free meals at the training ground. 

The club refused to pay for staff to attend the final so manager Ruben Amorim reportedly paid for 30 of his backroom staff and their families to attend the final out of his own pocket. Ratcliffe has claimed that the Red Devils would have gone bust by Christmas this year were it not for the stringent and contentious cost-cutting measures, but it is clear that those who run the club are still upset at how they are being treated by those who are stuggling to pull the strings at the very top. 

