Man Utd fans complain they were contained for hours after the Fenerbahce game

Manchester United fans were contained at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium for hours after their Europa League clash on Thursday.

The Red Devils had taken on Fenerbahce away from home, drawing 1-1 in their third group stage game.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the match against ex-boss Jose Mourinho’s side, 2,500 traveling fans had to wait hours before they could leave the stadium.

Two hours later, at 1.16am, a fan in attendance posted that they still had not left the stadium.

Post-game, journalist Simon Peach claimed he was left stunned by fans leaving at 2am on buses.

The game had kicked off at 10pm and concluded at 12am local time, due to time differences with most European nations.