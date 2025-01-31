Mainoo delighted with role in Man Utd win at FCSB

Kobbie Mainoo expressed his happiness with Manchester United's 2-0 victory over FCSB.

He mentioned enjoying his more advanced role on the pitch and praised his teammates for their efforts as well.

Mainoo emphasized the importance of continuing to win and progressing deep into the Europa League.

On his advanced role, Mainoo stated: "I enjoyed it. I'm just happy to be on the pitch for Manchester United, but wherever the manager needs me to play – today it was higher up, and it turned out well."

He then added to TNT Sports: "It was a tough game, as we expected. The atmosphere was really good. Right now, it's just important to keep on winning. We want to go as far as possible in this tournament."

On the win, he finished: "We are happy with this win; we deserved it. It wasn't an easy match – we faced an experienced team, but I think we were more determined. We came here with confidence but with the thought that anything could happen."