Man Utd boss Amorim happy with victory at FCSB: We controlled the game

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was left pleased after their 2-0 Europa League win at FCSB.

Second-half goals from Diogo Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo struck in the second-half.

Amorim said afterwards: "I think we controlled the game very well. We had more possession, so we had more time to think and to connect the plays.

"Kobbie played very well in that position, with more freedom and not so much responsibility running back all the time. The lads did a good job – another clean sheet. We created chances, but we have to score more goals.

"But in the end, it was a good day for us."