De Jong says Slot is "something special" and "will be a sensation" at Liverpool

Eredivisie CEO Jan de Jong has heaped praise on Liverpool manager Arne Slot after a perfect start to his Premier League career.

Slot has won all three of his opening games without conceding a single goal which has impressed many as after the departure of Jurgen Klopp the prediction was that Liverpool would fall apart.

De Jong is a huge fan of the Dutchman and spoke about how the future is bright for the club with him in charge.

“Arne Slot is something special.

“He is very intelligent, speaks very good English and he understands the game very, very well.

“So I think he will be a sensation. You never know, but he has everything it takes to become one of the greatest coaches of his era.”

Erik Ten Hag, meanwhile was not praised by the Eredivisie CEO who believes Manchester United need a lot of work especially after their 3-0 loss to Liverpool before the international break.

“I think Ten Hag started very well, but as Louis van Gaal said, Manchester United are a very difficult team to lead these days,” he said.

“I think Ten Hag also has that problem, but he is a technical trainer at a very high level.”