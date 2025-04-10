Lyon midfielder Maitland-Niles: Genius Cherki best natural talent I've played with

Olympique Lyon midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has declared teammate Rayan Cherki as the best player he's played with.

Maitland-Niles and Cherki are preparing for tonight's Europa League quarterfinal first-leg against Manchester United.

And former Arsenal prospect Maitland-Niles told BBC Sport: "He is the best natural talent I've ever seen.

"An absolute master, a wizard with the ball. He is taking chances, assists and dragging us up the pitch by taking people on and nutmegging them - he is a genius.

"He is two-footed, has no fear, keeps going and going, can get past people with such ease, such finesse.

"He is now working for the team off the ball and has gone to another level this season."

Maitland-Niles left Arsenal last year for Lyon.

He explained: "I told my agent not to tell me which clubs were interested but just the ones with firm offers.

"Lyon were the first to come in and it was such a big club showing their trust and belief in me. It was hard to turn down and it was a good time to try something different. I was at a point where I needed to be shown a lot of love and thought it was a good fit for me.

"Of course, I am happy with where I am at this point in time. But who is to say what might come up? In the meantime, I am very happy here and enjoying every moment.

"I am still that same player as I was at Arsenal but now with a stronger mindset and more consistency and I know what it takes to succeed."