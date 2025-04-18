Lyon midfielder Fofana: Fernandes penalty hurt us

Olympique Lyon midfielder Malick Fofana admits Bruno Fernandes' penalty was the difference in defeat at Manchester United last night.

United came from 4-2 down in extra-time to win the Europa League quarterfinal second-leg 5-4. United reached the semis 7-6 on aggregate.

Fofana said afterwards: "I think everyone is disappointed, we played a very good match with character, mentality but it wasn't enough.

"We relaxed a little, we thought it was over but in these big matches, it's never over. Bruno Fernandes' penalty hurt us, the crowd who push too. We are very disappointed.

" We have to be more demanding at the end, there are 15 minutes left, we have to be compact. I think it's a match that I won't forget... We're going to rest and concentrate on the derby."