Man Utd legend Ferdinand: That was the best of this football club

Manchester United Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand admits last night's win against Lyon was something new for him.

United fought back from 4-2 down in extra-time to win 5-4, reaching the Europa League semifinals 7-6 on aggregate.

Watching on, Ferdinand admitted on TNT Sports: "I said it would take more than a miracle to turn this game around and they managed to create that.

"This football club is steeped in history of big moments and magic moments.

"I've never seen anything like that as a spectator. It was an amazing thing. We saw so many fans leaving when it was 4-2 and you thought that was over.

"That connection with the fans was there for everyone to see. Is Man Utd’s name on that trophy? After today you’d be a hard man to argue against that."

However, ten minutes earlier, Ferdinand wasn't so appreciative.

He stated: "They’ve (Lyon) deserved this. This has been a humongous capitulation. It’s been an embarrassment. This has been an embarrassment. Ten men they have gone down to and they have become stronger. They have overrun and overpowered Manchester United.”