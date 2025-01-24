Lazio captain Zaccagni delighted with victory over Real Sociedad

Lazio captain Mattia Zaccagni says the players have enjoyed their Europa League run.

Zaccagni scored in Thursday night's 3-1 win against Real Sociedad.

“Our European campaign has been truly impressive, we faced every game with the utmost focus. Few expected it, we believed in ourselves and took it one game at a time, so we’re very happy,” Zaccagni told Sky Italia.

“The coach (Marco Baroni) has given us this mentality this season so any tournament we face has to be with the same attitude, whether it’s in Europe, Serie A or the Coppa Italia. We always have the right focus and we need to continue like that.

“I have gained a lot of self-confidence and that really helped. I also started my career in central midfield, so was more focused on providing assists than going for goal myself. I have improved in my finishing, but the important thing is that the team scores, it doesn’t matter who is on the scoresheet.

“The coach told us before the game that winning tonight would help us prepare for Sunday against Fiorentina.

“A victory gives you a smile when you work in training and feel more confident. We knew a draw might be enough tonight, but we still came out with the hunger to win and it showed.”