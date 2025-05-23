Keane says Postecoglou will be backed at Tottenham: He’s proven everybody wrong

Former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane has revealed that he thinks manager Ange Postecoglou will be backed by the board after their Europa League victory.

Postecoglou guided an Tottenham to Europa League glory against Manchester United in Bilbao which now confirms their place in the Champions League ahead of next season. Despite this, Spurs have been dire in the league and will finish near the relegation zone regardless of the result on the final day of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Postecoglou etched his name into Tottenham folklore on Wednesday but reports are still suggesting that he may be replaced after what has been one of the worst seasons in the club’s history. Speaking to talkSPORT, Keane brushed off the idea that the Spurs boss would depart and stated that owner Daniel Levy will back him ahead of next season.

“There’s no way they can have a season like that next year with the squad that they have, no way, so hopefully they add two or three players and can achieve something.

“Maybe he’s got all the power now by winning the cup. I’m sure they would’ve identified some players that they want to bring into the club and get the injury list down and add some more players.

“I’m sure Daniel will back him. He does back the managers, he’s spent a lot of money but they definitely need two or three players.”“I think he put himself under a lot of pressure with those comments so if he didn’t win something it would’ve come back to haunt him. But he did it, he’s proven everybody wrong.

“What I do like about Ange is his confidence, he believes in himself and his group of players, yes the season hasn’t been great, I’m not making excuses but when you’re missing three or four key players it can be difficult, especially when it’s guys at the back.”

The 59-year-old’s tactics and approach have often been ridiculed and other top managers such as Thomas Frank, Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva and Oliver Glasner have all be linked to take his spot. Time will tell whether Keane is right but what is certain is that the win over United will have saved Postecoglou from the chopping block and now he live to see his side fight and improve next season.