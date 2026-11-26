Juventus came from behind to beat Omonia 4-1 at the Allianz Stadium in the UEFA Europa League (UEL), a result which maintains the Bianconeri’s unbeaten record in the league phase and strengthens their chances of a top eight finish.

Despite coming into this game as the underdogs, Omonia took a surprise lead on the quarter-hour mark to silence the home crowd, as Lubomir Satka headed home at the back post following a corner from Muamer Tankovic.

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As the first half progressed, the Italian giants struggled to get to grips with the match, with their best chance inside the opening half-hour coming from Juan Cabal’s long-range strike, which was palmed away by Thomas Kaminski.

Remarkably, the visitors came close to doubling their lead on two occasions before the interval, though both Florin Tanase and Satka steered efforts narrowly wide.

Match momentum Flashscore

The Bianconeri needed something special to get back on level terms against an inspired Omonia side, and that was provided after 37 minutes, thanks to a stunning 25-yard strike from Andrea Cambiaso that flew past Kaminski.

Cambiaso’s magical equaliser drastically shifted the dynamic of the contest, and Juve were suddenly all over their opponents.

With half-time on the horizon, Luciano Spalletti’s team edged in front for the first time as Francisco Conceicao’s exquisite pass played in Jeff Ekhator, and he made no mistake with his finish to net his first-ever goal for Juve.

And the hosts came desperately close to adding another just before the break, when Federico Gatti’s close-range attempt was superbly kept out by Kaminski.

Key match stats Flashscore

The hosts were keen for an early goal in the second half to kill the game off, and they almost achieved that through Jeremie Boga, but his shot from a promising position inside the box was driven into the side netting.

Spalletti’s side continued to press forward and were rewarded with a third goal after 68 minutes, when Conceicao instinctively guided the ball home after his initial close-range shot was blocked by Kaminski.

That really seemed to knock the stuffing out of the Cypriot champions, and Boga compounded their misery with a magnificent strike into the top corner to put the result beyond doubt just five minutes later.

Back-to-back UEL victories for Juventus lift them into second place in the league phase standings and also extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games. Meanwhile, Omonia have now lost three UEL games in a row, moving them out of the 24 qualification positions.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Francisco Conceicao (Juventus)

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