AZ overturned a two-goal half-time deficit to defeat Sparta Prague 4-2 in the Czech Republic, completing their first run of back-to-back away wins in the UEFA Europa League since 2006 and condemning their opponents to a fifth outing without victory in all competitions.

A week of turmoil for Sparta saw coach Brian Priske replaced by third-tier Loko Prague boss Lukas Blaza on an interim basis, a decision which looked justified with less than four minutes played.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jonatan Braut Brunes had just been thwarted by Jari De Busser one-on-one when the ball came back in from John Mercado on the left, and the Norwegian striker was in the perfect spot to head home from the edge of the six-yard box.

The visitors responded well, with Wassim Bouziane and Bendeguz Kovacs both subsequently missing the target by inches, but they were ultimately punished again on 27 minutes.

De Busser dwelled on the ball too long on the right side of his own box and gave it away to Brunes, who squared it for Patrik Vydra to execute an easy finish into the open goal.

The hosts were comfortable into the break, but the fact that each of their six prior Europa League goals conceded came in the second half indicated that there was still a long way to go.

And that statistic was extended further as AZ reemerged with intent, coming up short with chances for Denso Kasius and Jordi Clasie before hitting one back. Bouziane fed Peer Koopmeiners on the overlap, whose subsequent pass across the box for Kovacs bizarrely evaded any touch and crept in off the far post.

Momentum Flashscore

The visitors kept pushing and were duly rewarded with an equaliser when substitute Ro-Zangelo Daal came in from the left and sent a perfect curling shot into Jakub Surovcik’s top corner.

De Kaasboeren still had over 20 minutes to complete the comeback, which always looked likely considering they had scored nine goals in their two league games leading up to this one.

It came via another replacement, Ayoub Oufkir, who shifted it onto his left foot and found the far bottom corner from the edge of the area.

To make things worse for the hosts, the super sub wrapped things up too, breaking away, evading Loic Mbe Soh and smashing over Surovcik from a tight angle.

That meant Sparta were unable to salvage anything and remain winless in the Europa League league phase.

AZ, meanwhile, have risen to the cusp of the league phase top eight with three to play.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ro-Zangelo Daal (AZ)