Hoddle confident Spurs can handle Bodo/Glimt trip despite late goal

Tottenham great Glenn Hoddle is confident they will score in Norway next week.

Spurs won the first-leg of their Europa League semifinal against Bodo/Glimt 3-1 last night, with the Norwegians scoring the final goal of the game.

Afterwards, Hoddle said on TNT Sports: “It is going to be tough over there. Bodo/Glimt have beaten some top teams at home, they are almost a different side when they play at home.

“But I think Tottenham will score over there and that will kill the tie.”

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart also said, “The goal maybe changes things but the (James) Maddison and (Dominic) Solanke injuries are really important.

“To win the game tonight by two goals, well Tottenham would have taken that at the start of the game.”