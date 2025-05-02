Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle enter race with Man Utd and Barcelona for ""Malian Messi" who wants England move
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Arsenal target Gyokeres
Chelsea willing to sell Lavia
Why Chido Obi-Martin has been named in Man Utd's Europa League squad despite being banned

Hoddle confident Spurs can handle Bodo/Glimt trip despite late goal

Paul Vegas
Hoddle confident Spurs can handle Bodo/Glimt trip despite late goal
Hoddle confident Spurs can handle Bodo/Glimt trip despite late goalAction Plus
Tottenham great Glenn Hoddle is confident they will score in Norway next week.

Spurs won the first-leg of their Europa League semifinal against Bodo/Glimt 3-1 last night, with the Norwegians scoring the final goal of the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, Hoddle said on TNT Sports: “It is going to be tough over there. Bodo/Glimt have beaten some top teams at home, they are almost a different side when they play at home.

“But I think Tottenham will score over there and that will kill the tie.”

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart also said, “The goal maybe changes things but the (James) Maddison and (Dominic) Solanke injuries are really important.

“To win the game tonight by two goals, well Tottenham would have taken that at the start of the game.”

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueHoddle GlennTottenhamBodo/Glimt
Related Articles
Tottenham defender Porro: Late Bodo/Glimt goal keeps us on our toes
Tottenham star Johnson sets Europa League goal record
Tottenham Hotspur put one foot in Europa League final