Tottenham star Johnson sets Europa League goal record

Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson has netted the fastest goal in Europa League semi-final history.

In the 3-1 first-leg victory over Bodo/Glimt, the Wales international put Tottenham ahead after just 38 seconds, with Richarlison providing the assist.

Advertisement Advertisement

Johnson has now broken the previous record held by Ansgar Knauff, who set it for Eintracht Frankfurt against West Ham in April 2022.

With this result, the Premier League side head into the second leg in Norway with a commanding lead and could face Manchester United in the final.