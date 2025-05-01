Tottenham Hotspur put one foot in Europa League final

A goal inside the opening minute helped Tottenham Hotspur claim a 3-1 first-leg advantage over FK Bodø/Glimt in their UEFA Europa League semi-final tie. The result extends their unbeaten home run in Europe to 19 games.

While Ange Postecoglou will surely have urged his side to get off to a quick start, even he could not have dreamt of a better beginning to this semi-final than the one his men produced.

After Yves Bissouma won back possession, Pedro Porro’s deep cross was headed back across goal by Richarlison into the path of Brennan Johnson, who nodded home after just 38 seconds.

The Norwegian champions were stunned, and James Maddison almost made it two in six minutes when he volleyed Cristian Romero’s long ball over the top.

Glimt created next to nothing of note in the first 45 minutes but had faint claims for a penalty turned down when Isak Dybvik Maaata was sandwiched between Maddison and Destiny Udogie.

The latter then saw a rasping strike fly over the bar after a nice touch by Dominic Solanke before Spurs got their second on 34 minutes through the former.

It was Porro with the assist again as his arrowed long ball was taken down nicely by Maddison, whose scuffed shot unexpectedly worked in his favour as it wrong-footed Nikita Haikin and nestled in the far corner.

The Russian stopper then had to be at full stretch to tip Rodrigo Bentancur’s sweetly-struck volley over the bar before Kjetil Knutsen’s side had their best chance of the half in stoppage time when Ole Didrik Blomberg flicked Maata's cross over.

The second half did not catch fire like the first, but Tottenham were gifted a chance to extend their lead just before the hour mark when Fredrik Sjovold mistimed his clearance and caught Spurs captain Romero.

Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez pointed to the spot after a quick VAR check, and Solanke stepped up to casually roll home the spot-kick.

The Lilywhites’ night was going swimmingly, but they were dealt a blow as both Maddison and Solanke limped off, with the hope that these were merely precautionary departures.

There was another blot on the copybook with seven minutes remaining as the visitors struck with their first attempt on target.

Captain Ulrik Saltnes made space in the box and his effort took a heavy deflection off Bentancur on the way in, leaving a sour taste in Spurs mouths and giving his side a bit of hope ahead of next week’s second leg.

A word of warning for Tottenham fans, as Superlaget have lost all three away legs in this season’s knockout rounds and have won all three home legs.

Flashscore Man of the Match: James Maddison (Tottenham)