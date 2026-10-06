Gerrard "would have gambled and stayed" at Liverpool if it meant playing under Klopp

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrrad has spoken on how he would have loved the chance to be coached by legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

Gerrard left Liverpool: summer of 2015 and joined LA Galaxy, narrowly missing Klopp's arrival in October of that year as he began helping the club back on their perch.

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After just a year at LA Galaxy, Gerrard hung up his boots at 36 years old as he began his own coaching career away from the pitch.

Klopp did not find instant success, finishing 8th in his first season whilst losing the Europa League and EFL Cup final. However, there's no denying that he got the Reds back to their best over the next several years.

Speaking on working under Klopp, Gerrard revealed that he would have put off retirement if it meant playing heavy metal football under the German coach.

"I would, I would sacrifice a lot of things, professionally and personally, to have the opportunity to play for Klopp," Gerrard told an audience.

"I was offered a year contract at the back end of my Liverpool career to stay for one more year," Gerrard explained. "But I was having conversations with the current Liverpool staff and the conversations were more like, you're going to be more of a bit-part player, play less minutes, you know, not as active as I would have liked to have been.

"But if I would have known Jurgen was definitely going to come, I didn't know at that time when I made the decision," Gerrard continued. "If I knew Jurgen was going to come, I would have gambled and stayed and tried to impress Jurgen and maybe have that opportunity at the back end of my career. But unfortunately, I made a decision to move. In hindsight, I would have stayed and took the gamble."

Klopp won eight major trophies with Liverpool, including the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup. If Gerrard stayed he may have added more silverware to his cabinet, but at 36, there is an argument that his role would have primarily been from the bench.