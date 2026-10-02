Klopp: Liverpool fans 'should be happy' as Wirtz shines for Germany

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had a message for the club's fans over struggling star Florian Wirtz.

Klopp has consistently backed the ex-Bayer Leverkusen schemer to turn his form around at Anfield and show the level needed to justify his £100M price tag.

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He showed that faith once more, as Germany secured a first win under his leadership - at the third time of asking - in a 2-0 UEFA Nations League win over Serbia.

Wirtz opened the scoring in Munich and his new national team boss is confident things are slowly starting to change for him.

"He was bursting with joy and worked incredibly hard," Klopp stated at full-time.

"He was exceptional; he played a fantastic game. Our style of play suits Wirtz. I don't know what Flo has to do right to make everyone happy. But, everyone in Liverpool should be happy today."

Germany will wrap up their international break with a trip to Greece on October 4th.