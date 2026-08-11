Everything you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Draws, dates & more

The UEFA Europa League returns again this season with 36 clubs from across the continent looking to win Europe's second biggest cup competition, and in doing so secure qualification for the following edition of the Champions League.

To help you follow every step on the road to the final in May, we explain all you need to know about the upcoming 2026/27 Europa League season in what follows, from the key dates to the draws, teams, and much more.

Advertisement Advertisement

Qualifying phase: How does it work?

13 teams have already directly qualified for the league phase. The remaining 13 spots are decided in a variety of ways.

12 teams will join the league phase via the qualifying phase, which ends with the play-offs in late August played over two legs. Seven clubs will also drop down into the Europa League after losing the Champions League play-offs, with a further four coming from the Champions League's earlier third qualifying round 'League Path'.

Dates for the Europa League qualifying rounds

First qualifying round: July 9th and 16th, 2026

Second qualifying round: July 23rd and 30th, 2026

Third qualifying round: August 6th and 13th, 2026

Play-offs: August 20th and 27th, 2026

Follow the Europa League qualifiers with Flashscore!

Which teams have already qualified?

The following 13 teams have already qualified for the Europa League proper:

AZ (NED); Bournemouth (ENG); Celta Vigo (ESP); Crystal Palace (ENG); Hoffenheim (GER); Juventus (ITA); Bayer Leverkusen (GER); Marseille (FRA); AC Milan (ITA); Real Sociedad (ESP); Rennes (FRA); Sunderland (ENG); Torreense (POR)

When are the league phase matchdays?

Matchday 1: September 16th-17th, 2026

Matchday 2: October 15th, 2026

Matchday 3: October 22nd, 2026

Matchday 4: November 5th, 2026

Matchday 5: November 26th, 2026

Matchday 6: December 10th, 2026

Matchday 7: January 21st, 2027

Matchday 8: January 28th, 2027

When are the knockout rounds played?

Knockout play-offs: February 18th and 25th, 2027

Round of 16: March 11th and 18th, 2027

Quarter-finals: April 8th and 15th, 2027

Semi-finals: April 29th and May 6th, 2027

Final: May 26th, 2027

Interior view of Frankfurt's Waldstadion, the venue for the 2026/27 Europa League final KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

When are the various Europa League draws?

First qualifying round: June 16th, 2026

Second qualifying round: June 17th, 2026

Third qualifying round: July 20th, 2026

Play-offs: August 3rd, 2026

League phase: August 28th, 2026

Knockout round play-offs: January 29th, 2027

Round of 16 and final bracket: February 26th, 2027

When and where is the Europa League final?

The final will be staged on Wednesday, May 26th, 2027, at Frankfurt's Waldstadion in Germany, currently known as Deutsche Bank Park for sponsorship purposes; it is a retractable-roof stadium and the home ground of Eintracht Frankfurt.