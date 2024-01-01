Everton in line to swap Beto for Atalanta forward

Everton could be in line to negotiate a swap deal for one of their forwards this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Atalanta are very interested in signing Everton striker Beto.

The source adds that the Europa League winners want to offer the Toffees a player in exchange.

They are keen to swap Beto with El Bilal Toure, who is a 22-year-old Mali international playing for Atalanta.

He signed for a club record €30M from Almeria, and was an Everton target at the time.

Whether the Toffees are interested in such a deal this summer is not clear, as Beto is a player manager Sean Dyche values.