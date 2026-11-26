The Europa League match between Besiktas and Hapoel Beer Sheva was suspended temporarily

The Europa League match between Besiktas and Hapoel Beer Sheva, played on Thursday (November 26th) in Batumi, Georgia, in the fifth round of the league phase, was suspended in the first half due to incidents in the stands, with the score at 0-0.

Tension was evident even before kick-off. During the coin toss, Besiktas captain Orkun Kokcu did not shake hands with his counterpart from the Israeli team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shortly afterwards, incidents in the stands led to the game being stopped.

A Besiktas fan waving a Palestinian flag in the stands was approached by Georgian police during the match against Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Before the game, several hundred Turkish supporters had gathered on the streets of Batumi to express their solidarity with the Palestinians.

According to the Turkish media, one supporter was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance, while Besiktas players tried to calm the crowd. Several announcements were made over the stadium PA system.

The match is being played in Georgia after UEFA decided, for security reasons, that it could not be hosted in Istanbul. Meanwhile, Israel's Hapoel Beer Sheva are playing their home European matches in Romania this season.