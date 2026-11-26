Reinildo has emphasised the importance of togetherness as Sunderland prepare to face Jagiellonia Bialystok in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Having previously represented Lille and Atletico Madrid in European competitions, the Mozambiquan is using his experience to guide his less experienced teammates.

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The defender, who has featured in all four of Sunderland’s European fixtures this season, warned that there are no easy matches in the competition.

“One message - there’s no easy games in the Europa League,” he told club website.

“Every game you have to fight. We have to give everything on the pitch. It’s tough to be here in this competition, we have to go onto the pitch with the same strength to give everything together."

The former Atletico Madrid star also talked about how defensive security has been the foundations for the Lads to start to turn around their form.

“These two games were good for the team to reconnect. We didn’t start the season well, we didn’t expect that. But we are working everyday to come and give everything,” he continued.

"We put it in our minds that we had to change because we are not happy where we are. It’s our fault yes, but we give everything to win. Against Chelsea we were brilliant. Against Aston Villa, everyone knows it’s tough but we didn’t lose and we got a clean sheet.”