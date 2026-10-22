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Bournemouth boss Rose 'happy for the fans and proud of the lads' after AC Milan victory

Bournemouth boss Rose 'happy for the fans and proud of the lads' after AC Milan victory
Bournemouth boss Rose 'happy for the fans and proud of the lads' after AC Milan victoryREUTERS

Bournemouth boss Marco Rose was ecstatic with his side's incredible 3-0 Europa League win over Italian giants AC Milan on Thursday (October 22).

Just 14-years ago, Bournemouth were playing in England’s League One, now, they’ve comfortably beaten one of Europe’s great clubs.

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Bournemouth took the lead eight minutes in through a Justin Kluivert penalty and things went from bad to worse for the Italians.

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan was shown a straight red card, awarding Bournemouth a second penalty in the process, which Marcus Tavernier scored.

Amine Adli rounded off the scoring in the 84th minute, giving Bournemouth fans arguably the most memorable night of their lives.

Speaking to UEFA after the game, Rose said: "I feel really good. I'm proud of the club, happy for the fans and proud of the lads. 

“It was a great evening, a great result and a brilliant performance in every aspect. We were really sharp in everything, played our game and, it's a deserved win.

"The way we got into the game, the effort, the attitude, the way we won balls and put pressure on Milan was great. 

“We created chances, scored an early goal and kept the pressure high. This was Bournemouth, and this is what we wanted to show."

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