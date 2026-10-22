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'The game was over after 20 minutes' - AC Milan's Amorim furious with Bournemouth loss

'The game was over after 20 minutes' - AC Milan's Amorim furious with Bournemouth loss
'The game was over after 20 minutes' - AC Milan's Amorim furious with Bournemouth lossREUTERS

AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim wasn't happy with his side's performance in their shock 3-0 Europa League defeat to Bournemouth on Thursday (October 22).

The game against Bournemouth marked the first time Amorim, 41, had faced Premier League opposition in a competitive game since being sacked by Manchester United in January.

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Bournemouth took the lead eight minutes in through a Justin Kluivert penalty and things went from bad to worse for the Italians.

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan was shown a straight red card, awarding Bournemouth a second penalty in the process, which Marcus Tavernier scored.

Amine Adli rounded off the scoring in the 84th minute, giving Bournemouth fans arguably the most memorable night of their lives.

Speaking to UEFA after the game, Amorim said: "It was not a great performance, because the game was over after 20 minutes.

"We defended quite well with 10 men and tried to push the game forward and take a risk near the end, but then the free-kick completely killed the game.

"Now we must recover and think about the next one. We have to take lessons from this, and we cannot put ourselves in that position (after the red card) again. Now we must focus on the league and then try to win the next Europa match (vs Ferencvaros) like we do in every game."

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