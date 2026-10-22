Amorim returns to England with AC Milan and rising star Alphadjo Cisse

Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim, who spent a year and a half managing on British soil with Manchester United, will visit Bournemouth in a game that will test his team’s ambitions - and he will have a special ally by his side.

Alongside a much-anticipated return, there will also be an unexpected arrival. Ruben Amorim and Alphadjo Cisse will be part of the Milan contingent, whose history of continental titles differs sharply from that of hosts Bournemouth, currently top of the Europa League standings.

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For the Portuguese coach, it will be his first match in Britain since he was dismissed by United on January 5th. It will therefore be a special occasion.

To continue proving his credentials, the current Milan manager will face a difficult test. He will have to show that he can keep control of the situation throughout the match. The pace of Premier League sides is, of course, very different from that of Serie A teams.

The player who will undoubtedly have to raise his game is 19-year-old striker Cisse, who produced his first major continental breakthrough last week.

Bournemouth - Milan win probability Flashscore

An hour of entertainment

In Serie A, the Portuguese coach has quickly imposed his style, built on tactical solidity and careful management of his players. That was evident in his recent decisions to protect key members of the squad from excessive workloads ahead of such a demanding yet enticing assignment in England. Cisse was one of those given a break in the latest league match, which proved highly entertaining for an hour.

In the 3-2 win over Atalanta, we probably saw the best Milan of the season, at least for an hour. The Portuguese coach’s tactical principles were applied to the letter. The Rossoneri showed strong defensive solidity, combined with quick transitions, while getting the most out of their wing-backs and attacking midfielders.

They also displayed a chameleon-like mentality, adapting to their opponents’ characteristics both in Italy and in Europe.

Cisse’s latest ratings Flashscore

The late struggle was probably the result of excessive effort, something the Rossoneri still need to manage better. They nevertheless held on for the win. Now, having climbed into fourth place, they are aiming to turn their season around and move up the Europa League standings, where they are among the favourites. At least on paper. T

o do so, they will rely on the players who were spared any effort against the Biancocelesti and remained on the bench.

Fresh blood

The youngest Italian ever to score a hat-trick in a European competition, on the night he lit up the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, will arrive in England to lead the Rossoneri attack.

The 2006-born striker enjoyed a night that marked him out as a player destined for greatness in Austria, earning a Flashscore rating of 9.4 and entering the history books of Milan and European football. He did it all with three goals as a centre-forward, a role that is certainly not a natural one for him.

His pace on the ball and his exceptional decision-making, both with and without possession, make him the most unpredictable player in the Rossoneri squad right now. But his innate qualities are not the whole story.

The 2006-born player has also grown up in a healthy environment, remains very close to his family and is focused on his development both as an athlete and as a person. Together, these qualities have created the ideal mix for an impact built not only on goals but also on maturity.

And now that Amorim is set to return to Britain, where he was never fully understood, his chance for revenge could become a reality. His extra weapon is a young player who is already highly mature and therefore knows not to get carried away.

Already on the radar of the Italy national team and the scorer of a goal in the recent U21 win in Armenia, Cisse arrives in England fresh and ready for another European breakthrough. He is the trump card Amorim is counting on to get his revenge in Britain.