Besiktas coach Solskjaer hails home support after debut victory over Athletic Bilbao: They were fantastic

Besiktas coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left delighted with their rout of Europa League opponents Athletic Bilbao.

The Black Eagles delivered a 4-1 win to Solskjaer in his first match in charge.

Afterwards, the former Manchester United manager admits he was taken aback by the passion of the home support.

He said, “Thank you to all the fans. They were fantastic, the stands full, noise, positivity. On a difficult day like this (fire in Turkey), perhaps we have managed to offer something positive to think about. The fans have been brilliant.

"The players were outstanding, absolutely top-notch. They worked hard, fought for each other, for the fans and for the shirt. They showed what it means to fight for the team against a great team like Athletic."

On his first days of training with Besiktas, Solskjaer also stated: “I have tried to be with them these days, to talk to them, to make them feel safe and comfortable. My job has been to make them understand that football should be fun, but it also requires effort. I have asked them to fight as a team, for their teammates, for their shirt and for their fans.

“We faced a team with a lot of quality. They knew how to take advantage of their strengths and make things difficult for us at certain stages of the game. It was a major challenge.”

He added: “This is what we talked about: staying together, fighting as a team and celebrating with the fans. Football is the best, and today we tried to prove it.”