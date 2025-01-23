Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Solskjaer explains Besiktas choice after superb Europa League win
Besiktas/Facebook
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how he got back into management.

The former Norway forward has signed a deal with Besiktas in Turkey, his first job since leaving United several years ago.

Solskjaer, 51, has joined the Turkish giants and already got them a big Europa League win over Athletic Club.

Speaking to Turkish media, he said: “This project seems a little bit like Man United for me. 

“We were sixth, then third and second. Step by step. I've been following United and it's difficult when it goes down.

“I had many offers but it had to be the right offer worth me moving away from my perfect life. 

“You need to feel the heartbeat racing again. Do you have the energy? 

“The project feels so right for me. Besiktas is not just a football club, it's a sports club.

“One thing: my daughter was born on March 3, 2003. If we go back in history, March 3, 1903 was the foundation of Besiktas, so I think this is a sign as well.

“She sent me a message and this is the right one.”

