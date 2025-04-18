Tribal Football
Most Read
Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!
Van Dijk's wages revealed: He is now the third-highest paid player in the Premier League
Lewis-Skelly joins Fabregas and Meyer in Champions League elite ranks
UEFA Europa League: Man United to face Athletic Club, Spurs get Bodo/Glimt

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico: Man Utd in semis a dream draw

Carlos Volcano
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico: Man Utd in semis a dream draw
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico: Man Utd in semis a dream drawLaLiga
Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams says they'll be ready for Manchester United.

Athletic defeated Rangers 2-0 last night to set-up a Europa League semifinal against United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Williams and Oihan Sancet struck the goals for Athletic and the former said at the final whistle: "It's a dream to play at Old Trafford, it's an amazing stadium.

"We have to play a good match at home and then go there for the second leg, and hopefully reach that final. United are a great team and they showed that today with their comeback, but we're going to go there with ambition."

On the victory at San Mames, Williams continued: "I think the team is doing something extraordinary.

"Last year we won the Copa del Rey and this year we've made it to the Europa League semi-finals. I hope we can reach that final, the team is doing everything necessary to get to that potential final. 

"We're happy, but we have to keep pushing, and that's the only goal we have."

Williams also had a word for fellow goalscorer Sancet, who converted from the spot to ease home nerves.

Nico added, "Oihan is an incredible player, sharing a locker room with him is a blessing. We have one of the best takers that the Athletic has ever had, and I am very proud of him."

Mentions
Europa LeagueWilliams NicoSancet OihanAth BilbaoManchester UnitedLaLiga
Related Articles
Amorim: Such a moment can help this Man Utd team
Athletic Bilbao edge past Rangers to reach Europa League semis
REVEALED: Arsenal to back Berta with £200M warchest for three star signings