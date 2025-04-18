Amorim: Such a moment can help this Man Utd team

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim believes the manner of their Europa League quarterfinal triumph over Lyon can help his team accelerate their development.

United managed a stunning late fight-back to score three goals in extra-time to win the second-leg 5-4 and reach the semifinals 7-6 on aggregate.

Afterwards, Amorim reflected: "I think that is why we like this sport so much, all the frustration that a coach has in this season, the bad moments. When you have moments like this, it is all worth it.

"But then you finish the game, you calm down, and you realise we have a game on Sunday. Then we have to see how the players are and if they are fit to play because we have to focus a lot on the Europa League.

"These kind of moments can help a lot of players in this kind of season and this kind of context. These moments can create a connection between fans and players and we can forget for a few minutes the kind of season we are having.

"But again, today is a good feeling, but tomorrow we need to start everything again and focus on players and if they are fit to play. We have to take risks and save it with some players and if we look at our season. The most important for everybody is the Europa League."

Athletic Bilbao next

United will meet Athletic Bilbao in the semifinals, with Amorim hinting they will be drawing up plans to stop the Williams brothers.

He added: "I played against them in pre-season with Sporting. I know a little bit. Of course, it is a different moment and we know they are really technical. They have two wingers who are really good.

"We will have time to assess all the characteristics of the opponent and we need to focus a lot on what we need to do until that game because we need to. Especially if you look at the team in the moments at the end of the second half, the team was really tired and you can feel it with some players.

"Bruno Fernandes today was a little bit tired, so I need to be careful, even with Bruno. In the game and also in-between the next two games in the Europa League, I will try to do that, but I will not promise."