Amorim speaks on the Rangers clash, pressure at Man Utd and his "worst ever" quotes

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken at his latest press conference ahead of their clash against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Firstly, Amorim opened up on his recent quote in which he stated that the current United squad is the worst in the club’s history.

“First of all, I want to talk about that. I was talking more about myself than for my players. It's more for me, talking more about me than the players. If you look around when I speak, every time you push about the players not being good enough, I take the spotlight away from my players. I understand I gave you that headline but I get frustrated sometimes."

"I'm not taking responsibility away from the players, what I'm saying is the message you guys show is I'm putting it on the players. In this moment, we are performing really bad and our results are really bad in the moment. It's everything together, the players, the staff, and I'm the biggest responsible for the results."

"If you want, I can be delusional and say different things. It's a good thing to be honest with you."

The Portuguese head coach then went on to speak about the club’s form at Old Trafford and if the team struggles to perform in front of the home crowd.

“I think that is clear. I could say different things and say no, no, but we are more nervous playing at home than away. We lost four games in five, so it's getting harder, but we can improve. We need the first thing in my mind, they cannot score. We need to score the first goal."

"The most important thing is to think we can improve right away in the next match. Imagine tomorrow we don't suffer a goal at the start, we score and play well, it will change the environment here and everything. We are going to suffer and for me, that was really clear. It's getting really hard."

Amorim was asked about Rangers and commented on the fan's impact on the game and the club’s difficult tactics.

"The full-backs are really high and they have the talent to score in the final third, so it's one more difficult game and it's important for us because we want to skip the Europa League play-off. The Rangers fans will make some noise, so we are prepared, and our fans will be prepared."

He was then asked about his angry reaction to last weekend's 3-1 loss to Brighton, in which many media outlets reported that he smashed a TV in the dressing room.

“I didn't think - that's why. I'm a young guy and sometimes I make a mistake, and that's why I don't speak after the game. This game, I needed to talk and maybe it was a mistake. Then I get more nervous and go to the conference really nervous and say things you shouldn't say. I don't promise I won't do it again, I don't know, but I'll try to improve."