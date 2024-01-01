Xherdan Shaqiri sends fans a message after retiring from international football

Switzerland hero Xherdan Shaqiri has retired from international football this week.

The attacking midfielder was at Euro 2024 with his nation, who lost in the quarterfinals to England on penalties.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shaqiri, who did score one stunning goal in the tournament, has called time on his career as he focuses on the remainder of his club career in MLS.

On social media, he wrote: "Seven tournaments, many goals, 14 years with the Swiss national team and unforgettable moments.

“It's time to say goodbye to the national team. Great memories remain and I say to you all: THANK YOU."