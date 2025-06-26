Sweden enter Euros in top form after rout of Norway

Sweden Women will head into the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship on a 12-match unbeaten run, as Norway became the latest side to fail to get the better of their neighbours, who ran out 2-0 winners in Oslo.

Much of the talk in the build-up was about Sweden's absentee, Fridolina Rolfo, and the mystery surrounding her injury.

But the Blagult seemed to be coping well without her when, after 17 minutes, a cross from the right hand side from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd allowed Stina Blackstenius to cut across her marker and sweep the ball into the top corner for her 39th international goal.

That was one of 11 shots Peter Gerhardsson's side had in an opening half they dominated at the Ullevaal Stadion, and two minutes before the break, they finally broke through again.

Again Kaneryd was the provider, cutting into the area from the right side and squaring to Filippa Angeldal, who took an effort on from a tight angle and was aided by a deflection which took the ball sailing over goalkeeper Cecilie Fiskerstrand and into the net.

Both sides made wholesale changes which affected the rhythm of the second half, but despite a couple of good chances, Norway failed to get back into the game and Sweden held on for a clean sheet.

The result is perfect preparation for Sweden, as they now head to Switzerland for Euro 2025, where they open their campaign against Denmark on 4th July.

